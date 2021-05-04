This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
