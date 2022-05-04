This evening in North Platte: Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
