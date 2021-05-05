 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

May. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News