May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.