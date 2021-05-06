 Skip to main content
May. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

