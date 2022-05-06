 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

