This evening in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.