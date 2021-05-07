This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
