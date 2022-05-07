North Platte's evening forecast: Windy early...thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
