This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
