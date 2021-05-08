 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

May. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News