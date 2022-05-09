This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It l…
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.