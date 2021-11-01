Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.