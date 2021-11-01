This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
