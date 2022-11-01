This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
