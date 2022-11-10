This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
