 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News