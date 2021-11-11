Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.