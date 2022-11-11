This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
