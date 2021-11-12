 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

