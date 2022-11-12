 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Generally fair. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

