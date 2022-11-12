This evening's outlook for North Platte: Generally fair. Low around 15F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
