Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

