This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, the forecast is sh…
North Platte's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. S winds shifti…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomo…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S…