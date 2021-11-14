 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News