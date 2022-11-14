North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, the forecast is sh…
North Platte's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. S winds shifti…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 11F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, North Platte people should be prepared…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomo…