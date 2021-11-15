 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

