Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

