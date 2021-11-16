Nov. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.