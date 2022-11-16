Nov. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.