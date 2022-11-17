 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 4F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

