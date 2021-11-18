Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
