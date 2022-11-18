This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Today's condit…
This evening in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures …
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a g…