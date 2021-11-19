 Skip to main content
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

