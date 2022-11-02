North Platte's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
