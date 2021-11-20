Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.