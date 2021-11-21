 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

