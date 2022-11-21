Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
