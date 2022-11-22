For the drive home in North Platte: Clear. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
