Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

