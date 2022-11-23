For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
