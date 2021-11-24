Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
- Updated
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temp…
This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should …
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.