 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News