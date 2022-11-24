North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
