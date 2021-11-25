 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

