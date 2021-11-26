This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
