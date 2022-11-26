 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

