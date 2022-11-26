This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
