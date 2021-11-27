North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
