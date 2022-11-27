This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
