This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
