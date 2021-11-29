 Skip to main content
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

