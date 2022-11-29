Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 5F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.