Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

