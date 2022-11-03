 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Cloudy. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

