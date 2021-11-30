This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
