Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

