Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

